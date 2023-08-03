Going to the McHenry County Fair on Thursday? Here’s the schedule

The McHenry County fair, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week, runs through Sunday in Woodstock.
The fair, located at 11900 Country Club Road, has a week packed with events, vendors, live music and a carnival that typically brings in about 75,000 attendees over the week, McHenry County Fair Association Vice President Rich Tobias said.
Admission is $10 for people age 13 and older and $5 for seniors 60 and older, veterans, and children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger get in free.
Here’s what’s going on Thursday:
- 8 a.m. – The 4-H Swine Show, in the Swine Barn.
- 9 a.m. The 4-H Beef Show, in Hansen Pavilion.
- 10 a.m. The Junior Open Sheep breed show, at Hansen Pavilion.
- 10:30 a.m. K-9 demonstration at the Entertainment Tent.
- 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Banjo Buddies, at the Entertainment Tent.
- 12 p.m. – Jr. Open Flower Show, Building E.
- 12: 30 p.m. – Open Flower Show, Building E.
- 3 p.m. – Atomic Bingo, Entertainment Tent.
- 6 p.m. – A mother-daughter lookalike contest and father-son lookalike contest, Entertainment Tent.
- 7 p.m. – Windy City Pro Wrestling, in the Grandstands.
- 7 p.m. – 4-H Awards ceremony and a 4-H dance, Hansen Pavilion.
- 9 p.m. – Commercial exhibits close.
Some events will be held multiple times over the course of the fair:
Joe Stebbing Wood Carver: Noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. and noon Sunday. All Joe Stebbing events will be at Wood Carver.
The Mobile Glass Studio: held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., all of which will be located at the Mobile Glass Studio Area.
Puppy Pals: 3:45, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 1:45, 3:45, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. Sunday. All events will be on the Puppy Pals Stage.
Tractor Parade: 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and noon Sunday. All tractor parades will be at the Livestock Barns.
Barnyard Buddies: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“All-American Lumberjack Show”: 3, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 1, 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday. The Interactive Lumberjack show takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. All events will be on the All American Lumberjack Stage.
Beer Garden: 1 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Beer Garden Tent.
Carnival: Opens at 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon Saturday and Sunday.