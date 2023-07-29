Registration open for fall classes at MCC

Registration is open for enrolling in the fall semester at McHenry County College, which begins Aug. 14.

The college offers career and technical programs, associate degrees and dozens of classes that easily transfer.

It is offering new programs in criminal justice this fall, including certificates in policing, computer forensics, emergency dispatcher and general criminal justice. All certificates are stackable, meaning they count toward the criminal justice AAS degree if students choose to continue their studies.

Several rarely offered classes also are available, such as an in-person version of women’s history and several classes in Spanish, including advanced Spanish conversation and composition and Spanish for native speakers.

MCC offers a variety of scholarships, grants and payment plans to help students pay for school. Financial resources can be found at mchenry.edu/payingforcollege.

Visit mchenry.edu/start to enroll.