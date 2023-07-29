Local students finish spring 2023 term with honors

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced its dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester. The following local students qualified for the dean’s list in their respective undergraduate colleges:
- Sarah Elizabeth Maher of Cary, College of Architecture, architectural studies
- Mia Smereczynski of Cary, College of Business, business administration
- Ainslie Elizabeth Suyko of Cary, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology
- Ally Akerberg of Crystal Lake, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, dance and psychology
- Kevin Joseph Akerberg of Crystal Lake, College of Engineering, computer engineering
- William Thomas Anderson of Crystal Lake, College of Engineering, software engineering
- Anna Audrey Larsen of Crystal Lake, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology
- Mairead Barbara Stotz of Crystal Lake, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12) and theater (7-12)
- Avery Marie Malueg of Johnsburg, College of Business, accounting
- Joshua Jed Guetes Arejola of Lake in the Hills, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering
- Kyle Splitt of Lakemoor, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry
- Jordyn Guse of Marengo, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science
- Sebastian Palka of Marengo, College of Business, supply chain management
- Alessandra Maria Cullotta of Woodstock, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Arts and Sciences, forensic science and psychology
- Johnathan Patrick Klaus of Woodstock, College of Engineering, construction management
The following full-time students attending Rockford University were named distinguished scholars for the spring 2023 semester, earning at least a 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale, with no grades below a C and having completed all requirements for the semester:
- Sidney Oetjen of Harvard
- Marcos Morales-Hernandez of Harvard
- Blake Shallenbarger of Woodstock
- Lauren Shafer of Marengo
- Ryan Stary of Huntley
- Justin Doll of Algonquin
Ohio University’s College of Business has released its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The dean’s list recognized the following undergraduate student, who completed a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA:
- Brendon Petersen of Spring Grove
A local student has been recognized by Coe College as a member of its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.
- Molly Baker of Huntley
A local student has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Emerson College. The requirement to be included on the dean’s list is a GPA of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
- Alani Espinosa of Algonquin, media arts production
Milikin University has announced several local students as part of the dean’s list for its spring 2023 semester. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors. Students earning a perfect 4.0 GPA on 12 graded credits attempted earn high dean’s list honors.
- Brian Freeman of Cary, high dean’s list
- Samuel Moore of Huntley, high dean’s list
- Alicia Sosnowski of Crystal Lake, high dean’s list
- Haylee Yelle of Crystal Lake, dean’s list
- Alyssa Satterfield of Crystal Lake, high dean’s list
- Jacob Habel of Algonquin, dean’s list
- Mark Jensen of Algonquin, dean’s list
- Emily Ostrowski of Algonquin, dean’s list
- Hannah Patton of Algonquin, dean’s list
- Neaven Rytel of Crystal Lake, dean’s list
- Shaina Mae Yumol of Woodstock, dean’s list
- Mary Grace Gallagher of Lakewood, dean’s list