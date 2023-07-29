Local students finish spring 2023 term with honors

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced its dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester. The following local students qualified for the dean’s list in their respective undergraduate colleges:

Sarah Elizabeth Maher of Cary, College of Architecture, architectural studies

Mia Smereczynski of Cary, College of Business, business administration

Ainslie Elizabeth Suyko of Cary, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology

Ally Akerberg of Crystal Lake, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, dance and psychology

Kevin Joseph Akerberg of Crystal Lake, College of Engineering, computer engineering

William Thomas Anderson of Crystal Lake, College of Engineering, software engineering

Anna Audrey Larsen of Crystal Lake, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology

Mairead Barbara Stotz of Crystal Lake, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12) and theater (7-12)

Avery Marie Malueg of Johnsburg, College of Business, accounting

Joshua Jed Guetes Arejola of Lake in the Hills, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering

Kyle Splitt of Lakemoor, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry

Jordyn Guse of Marengo, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science

Sebastian Palka of Marengo, College of Business, supply chain management

Alessandra Maria Cullotta of Woodstock, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Arts and Sciences, forensic science and psychology

Johnathan Patrick Klaus of Woodstock, College of Engineering, construction management

The following full-time students attending Rockford University were named distinguished scholars for the spring 2023 semester, earning at least a 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale, with no grades below a C and having completed all requirements for the semester:

Sidney Oetjen of Harvard

Marcos Morales-Hernandez of Harvard

Blake Shallenbarger of Woodstock

Lauren Shafer of Marengo

Ryan Stary of Huntley

Justin Doll of Algonquin

Ohio University’s College of Business has released its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The dean’s list recognized the following undergraduate student, who completed a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA:

Brendon Petersen of Spring Grove

A local student has been recognized by Coe College as a member of its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.

Molly Baker of Huntley

A local student has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Emerson College. The requirement to be included on the dean’s list is a GPA of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Alani Espinosa of Algonquin, media arts production

Milikin University has announced several local students as part of the dean’s list for its spring 2023 semester. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors. Students earning a perfect 4.0 GPA on 12 graded credits attempted earn high dean’s list honors.