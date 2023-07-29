Extensive flooding across McHenry County after Friday night thunderstorms

Friday night thunderstorms caused flash flooding in some parts of McHenry County with up to 3 ½ inches recorded by the National Weather Service.

People push a stuck car on McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake during Friday night's storms. (Alex Vucha)

The McHenry County Emergency Management recorded over 5 inches in some areas of Crystal Lake that resulted in localized street flooding, David Christensen told the Northwest Herald in an email.

Some cars were stuck on flooded roads along Crystal Lake Avenue and Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

Rainfall across McHenry County varied from 1 inch to 3 ½ inches, a National Weather Service spokesperson said.

The National Weather Service categorized Friday night’s storm as severe and said it traveled through McHenry County as well as DeKalb and Kane counties.

The storm traveled southeast at 35 mph with wind gusts as strong as 59 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

People push a stuck car on Crystal Lake Avenue and Francis Avenue in Crystal Lake during Friday night's storms. (Alex Vucha)

Penny-sized hail hit Marengo around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

ComEd reports six outages in McHenry County and fewer than 30 customers affected as of Saturday morning.

No damage in McHenry County has been reported to the National Weather Service.

Multiple storm cells transversed over the same area in a short time, which led to localized flooding and ponding on roadways, a National Weather Service spokesperson said.

“We’ve got some time since the rain fell that things should be hopefully improving if they haven’t already,” a National Weather Service spokesperson said Saturday morning.