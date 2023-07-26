Storms hit parts of McHenry County Wednesday

At one point, more than 1,400 McHenry County residents were without power Wednesday morning following scattered thunderstorms that swept through the area.

Service had been restored to all but 362 residents shortly after noon, according to ComEd’s outage tracker.

A maple tree branch fell into Cheryl Daniel's living room in McHenry during a storm on July 26, 2023. (Photo provided by Cheryl Daniel)

The National Weather Service posted on social media that a second round of thunderstorms would roll through the area in the early afternoon, and scattered showers and storms will mostly be between noon and 3 p.m. The high will be 87.

David Christensen, the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency director, said his office received reports of tree debris on Route 47 south of Route 14 and on Route 14 northwest of Route 47 near Woodstock. The tree debris has since been cleaned up.

Christensen also said his agency received reports of 55 mph wind gusts north of Hebron, near the Wisconsin border.

A tree branch fell into the living room of Cheryl Daniel’s home in McHenry, and several branches had fallen onto the roof of the home. She said a neighbor who works in landscaping was helping cut branches from the roof, but she didn’t see any other trees in her neighborhood that were down.

“It was kind of a shock,” Daniel said.

A maple tree missing a branch is in Cheryl Daniel's front yard in McHenry following a storm on July 26, 2023. (Photo provided by Cheryl Daniel)

The National Weather Service in Romeoville press office said they received reports of a tree being uprooted near Flagg Lane and Hickman Lane near Woodstock, a report of trees falling on power lines near Marengo and a report of wind nearly 50 mph near Bull Valley.