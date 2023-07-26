Environmental Defenders’ July Talk and Tour to focus on pollinator habitat

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County’s Talk and Tour event for July will focus on teaching how to create gardens that act as habitat for pollinators. The presentation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Johnsburg Junior High School, 2220 W. Church St. in Johnsburg.

It is the fourth Talk and Tour presentation of 2023 co-hosted by the McHenry County Planning and Development Department and the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County.

Guests will be taken on a tour of a native pollinator garden planted several years ago at the school with the help of Small Waters Education, a Harvard-based group that helps schools and community groups plan, create and maintain native plantings to fit their site conditions.

Led by Jack and Judy Speer of Small Waters, the tour will teach participants what it takes to create a successful garden, from building community support and site assessment to design, planting and ongoing care.

The event is free, but attendees must register in advance by visiting https://tinyurl.com/BMPTourSignup. For more information, email McHenry County water resources specialist Scott Kuykendall at shkuykendall@mchenrycountyil.gov or call 815-334-2863.