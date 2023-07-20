5 things to do in McHenry County: Founders’ Days and Fiesta Days keep the summer fests going

1. Go to the “circus” at Founders Days: Thursday through Sunday at Spella Park in Algonquin. The theme this year is “Let’s Go to the Circus.” Eight bands will perform throughout the weekend including 7th Heaven and ARRA. Taste of Founders will feature food vendors and a beer garden.

The cardboard boat regatta will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Other events include a cruise night on Friday, bags’ tournament, a parade on Saturday, a markers market and fireworks on Sunday. For more information visit algonquinfoundersdays.com.

2. Fiesta Days round two: McHenry’s second weekend of Fiesta Days will feature an art and street fair.

The art fair will feature artist demonstrations, a craft station and sidewalk sales from local businesses. Dozens of local vendor tents and booths will sell handmade crafts and goods from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry.

Other events include a kayak challenge at 7 a.m. on Saturday. A Duck Derby will drop rubber ducks at the Green Street Bridge at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The festival will close out with a parade at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Visit mchenryfiestadays.com for more information.

3. Wild Horse Fair: The fifth annual Wild Horse Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Operation Wild Horse Stable in Bull Valley. The event, located at 605 S. Valley Hill Rd., will have food, raffles, a Mustang parade, horse meet-and-greets, horse demonstrations and vendors.

Tickets are $10 each. Free admission for veterans and children 10 and under. All proceeds go to support Operation Wild Horse, a nonprofit that helps veterans find support and community through horses. For more information visit facebook.com/operationwildhorse.

4. Spend an evening at the mall: The Woodstock Square Mall will host an event highlighting local businesses from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday

The mall, located at 110 S. Johnson St., will have food from Expressly Leslie, trivia, a poetry station and a clothing swap at Fulfilled Thrift. Performances will feature New Masters Martial Arts and Dickinson’s Little Vadueville.

Other local businesses include McHenry County Schools Environmental Education Program, The Green Spot Used Books and More and Atrocious Poets. For more details visit realwoodstock.com/events/night-at-the-woodstock-square-mall.

5. Family movie night: Visit the Huntley Library from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for mini-links golf and then enjoy an outdoor movie at Parisek Park.

The movie, Encanto, will start around 8:15 p.m. Beforehand, Station 4 BBQ and Kona Ice trucks will have food and treats while families can meet and greet Encanto characters Mirabel and Isabela at the park. Bring blankets and chairs to stay cozy during the film. Visit huntley.libnet.info/event/8829479 for more details.

