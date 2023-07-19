McHenry County Salvation Army launches school supply drive

The Salvation Army of McHenry County has kicked off its annual school supply drive to ensure K-12 students have the basic supplies they need to start the school year off right.
The community can deliver school supply donations to the following participating retail locations, businesses and community organizations now through July 28. Donations also can be made online via the Walmart virtual registry.
- Dental Care of Huntley, 12222 Route 47 in Huntley
- Exemplar, 413 E. Terra Cotta Ave. in Crystal Lake
- First National Bank, 11700 S. Route 47 in Huntley
- Fox River Grove Library, 407 Lincoln Ave. in Fox River Grove
- Grafton Township Building, 10109 Vine St. in Huntley
- McHenry County Government Center, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock
- Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness, 10450 Algonquin Road in Huntley
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 932 McHenry Ave. in Crystal Lake
- Dollar Tree, 420 S. Eastwood Drive in Woodstock
- Dollar Tree, 4322 W. Elm St. in McHenry
- Dollar Tree, 3392 Shoppers Drive in McHenry
- Dollar Tree, 7505 Hancock Drive in Wonder Lake
- Walmart Online Registry
An estimated 7,000 supplies are needed to help students meet the requirements on their back-to-school lists. Supplies needed include items such as two-pocket folders, wide-line notebooks, pens, rulers, glue bottles and crayons. A list of 25 item types is available at store locations and on The Salvation Army of McHenry County’s Facebook page.
More than 500 backpacks filled with school supplies will be prepared by 60 volunteers from Aug. 1 to 3. The supplies then will be distributed to registered families with incomes not exceeding 185% of the poverty level at back-to-school events from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 and from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 12.
To learn more about donating supplies, registering for the supply distribution events or volunteering, call The Salvation Army of McHenry County at 815-445-2769.