Lake in the Hills police to host annual community cookout Aug. 5

The Lake in the Hills Police Department has announced its annual National Night Out Community Cookout event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Irv Floress Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road.

The department invites everyone to gather as one united community at this free, family-friendly event to stand strong against crime. Lake in the Hills police officers, public works officials, parks and recreation officials, village officials, firefighters and many supporting community partners from all over the area will be in attendance.

There will be many events to see and things to do for the whole family, such as watching a live K-9 demonstration presented by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, and seeing the LifeNet Air Medical helicopter land, getting a chance to peek inside, and meeting the pilot and medical crew. You can also see and touch various types of police, fire, SWAT and incident command vehicles, meet “PC” the Police Car Robot and try on a pair of DUI vision impairment goggles.

Come out and talk with police traffic units and recruiters and learn about what programs and resources the police department offers. Meet and talk to a real-life crime scene technician and the new Huntley High School District 158 school resource officer starting this fall.

Free hot dogs, chips and soft drinks will be provided, along with activities for kids.