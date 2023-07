West Dundee trustees recently approved necessary permits for the village’s annual Heritage Fest.

The festival will take place in the downtown district Sept. 15 to 17. Trustees approved liquor permits for the beer tent and street closures for the festival.

The three-day event features food vendors, a car show, a 5K run, live music, arts and crafts fair and a community breakfast.

