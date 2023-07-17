Van Hoozen family, Alden veterans honored with flag pole, memorial at cemetery

There are veterans dating back to the Civil War buried at the Alden Cemetery but it has never had a flag pole or a marker honoring their service.
On Sunday, that changed. The family of Melvin A. Staab, a World War I veteran, and L. Dexter Van Hoozen, a World War II veteran, paid to install a flag pole at the cemetery on Alden Road just north of the rural McHenry County town, said board secretary/treasurer Bobbette Von Bergen. A marker at the flagpole notes its dedication as a Veteran’s Memorial.
In a way, Dexter Van Hoozen paid for the memorial that was dedicated. After his death in May 2021, at age 94, his family sold his coin collection to fund the memorial, his son, Bruce Van Hoozen, said.
Bruce Van Hoozen also installed the pole.
It was something the family could do to give back to the town they grew up in, his brother Allen Van Hoozen said.
Their mother – Melvin Staab’s daughter and wife to Dexter Van Hoozen – agreed.
“Number one, there was never a flag here, and Dexter had a coin collection, and we got together and my son said ‘How about a flag to honor’” their family, said Joan Van Hoozen, 93.
The family or the cemetery board will replace the flag every Memorial Day weekend, Bruce Van Hoozen said.
Dexter Van Hoozen is buried in Greenwood, where the cemetery also has a veteran’s memorial flag, Von Bergen said.
Melvin Staab is buried at Alden, just a dozen yards from the new flagpole.
A black streamer was attached to the flag, signifying it does not need to be lowered to half-staff, Bruce Van Hoozen said. As the cemetery is operated by volunteers, the flag is not regularly lowered.