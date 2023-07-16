Raue Center announces Simon and Garfunkel cover band for Arts on the Green

Raue Center’s Arts on the Green has announced a performance from Forever Simon & Garfunkel, a tribute act that celebrates the best-selling duo in rock ‘n’ roll history at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Sean Altman and Jack Skuller will lead audiences on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers and some of Simon’s solo career.

“The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “I Am a Rock,” “The Boxer,” “Homeward Bound,” “Cecilia,” “Hazy Shade of Winter,” “Feeling Groovy,” “Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard” and “Kodachrome.”

Tickets start at $25 for the public and $17.50 for RaueNOW members. They can be bought online at rauecenter.org, via the box office at 815-356-9212 or in person at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.