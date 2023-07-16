July 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Raue Center announces Simon and Garfunkel cover band for Arts on the Green

By Shaw Local News Network
Raue Center’s Arts on the Green has announced a performance from Forever Simon & Garfunkel, a tribute act that celebrates the best-selling duo in rock and roll history with humor, energy, charm and harmony, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Sean Altman and Jack Skuller will lead audiences on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers and some of Simon’s solo career.

“The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “I Am a Rock,” “The Boxer,” “Homeward Bound,” “Cecilia,” “Hazy Shade of Winter,” “Feeling Groovy,” “Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard” and “Kodachrome.”

Tickets start at $25 for the public and $17.50 for RaueNOW members. They can be bought online at rauecenter.org, via the box office at 815-356-9212 or in person at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.