McHenry County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for telecommunicator

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is currently taking applications for the position of telecommunicator to fill immediate openings. The deadline to submit applications is at noon July 31 for all new applicants.

Lateral applicants are encouraged to apply year-round. All new applicants must attend a testing date, which will be determined soon.

Testing includes a general education exam based on multitasking, reading comprehension, listening skills, problem-solving and prioritizing.

Qualifications include:

Be at least 18 years of age

Have a high school diploma or GED

Possess a valid driver’s license

Have accurate typing skills and a clear speaking voice

Have the ability to multitask and react quickly and calmly in a high-stress environment

No previous experience is required. Starting pay is $27.70 an hour, with paid holidays, sick time after six months and paid vacation after one year. Major medical, dental and life insurance are offered by the county for the employee and his or her dependents.

To qualify for lateral employment, an individual must be hired after being continuously employed for 24 months at another Public Safety Answering Point. Laterals qualify for up to five years of equivalency pay upon successful completion of the field training program.

Benefits are subject to change and are dependent upon collective bargaining agreement.

Applications for telecommunicators can be found online.