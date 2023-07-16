Local students finish Spring 2023 term with honors

The following local students have earned a spot on the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Elmhurst University. The Dean’s List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher out of a possible 4.00.

Cassidy Amelio of McHenry

Alexandra Avila of Cary

Preston Bailey of Marengo

Miranda Barrett of Algonquin

Kaylee Bautista of Crystal Lake

Sarah Bergman of Johnsburg

Drake Bostler of Lake in the Hills

Richard Botzoc of Marengo

Taylor Calame of Lake in the Hills

Brandon Cipolla of Crystal Lake

Kenneth Cook of Algonquin

Kylie Hankin of Cary

Lissette Hernandez of McHenry

Frank Hryniewicz of Algonquin

Alexandra Kiriakopoulos of Lake in the Hills

Julia Kostadinova of Algonquin

Logan Leach of Cary

Viviane Motta de Mello of Crystal Lake

Matthew Nigro of Crystal Lake

Matthew Noack of Crystal Lake

Natalie Rajch of Spring Grove

Matthew Roque of Crystal Lake

Lilli Sisler of Crystal Lake

Lauren Snelgrove of Marengo

Grace Valentine of Algonquin

Christian Vazquez of Huntley

Emma Wasilk of Crystal Lake

Carley White of Huntley

Julia Zickus of McHenry

The following student has been named to the spring semester Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Benjamin Apostal of Cary

Illinois Wesleyan University has announced its spring 2023 Dean’s List, which includes a number of local students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester out of a possible 4.00.