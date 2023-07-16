July 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Local students finish Spring 2023 term with honors

By Shaw Local News Network

Academic Honors

The following local students have earned a spot on the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Elmhurst University. The Dean’s List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher out of a possible 4.00.

  • Cassidy Amelio of McHenry
  • Alexandra Avila of Cary
  • Preston Bailey of Marengo
  • Miranda Barrett of Algonquin
  • Kaylee Bautista of Crystal Lake
  • Sarah Bergman of Johnsburg
  • Drake Bostler of Lake in the Hills
  • Richard Botzoc of Marengo
  • Taylor Calame of Lake in the Hills
  • Brandon Cipolla of Crystal Lake
  • Kenneth Cook of Algonquin
  • Kylie Hankin of Cary
  • Lissette Hernandez of McHenry
  • Frank Hryniewicz of Algonquin
  • Alexandra Kiriakopoulos of Lake in the Hills
  • Julia Kostadinova of Algonquin
  • Logan Leach of Cary
  • Viviane Motta de Mello of Crystal Lake
  • Matthew Nigro of Crystal Lake
  • Matthew Noack of Crystal Lake
  • Natalie Rajch of Spring Grove
  • Matthew Roque of Crystal Lake
  • Lilli Sisler of Crystal Lake
  • Lauren Snelgrove of Marengo
  • Grace Valentine of Algonquin
  • Christian Vazquez of Huntley
  • Emma Wasilk of Crystal Lake
  • Carley White of Huntley
  • Julia Zickus of McHenry

The following student has been named to the spring semester Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

  • Benjamin Apostal of Cary

Illinois Wesleyan University has announced its spring 2023 Dean’s List, which includes a number of local students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester out of a possible 4.00.

  • Ashley Nguyen of Algonquin, a senior majoring in nursing
  • Alex Peterson of Algonquin, a senior majoring in nursing
  • Dillon Cherwin of Huntley, a senior majoring in nursing
  • Nathan Killough of Lake in the Hills, a junior majoring in physics
  • Joe Hawkes of McHenry, a junior majoring in political science
  • Joelle McMillan of Harvard, a sophomore majoring in environmental studies/physics
  • Sam Kedzior of Cary, a freshman majoring in mathematics/secondary education
  • Bella DeMonica of Huntley, a freshman majoring in neuroscience
  • Luke Zunkel of McHenry, a freshman majoring in history/secondary education
  • Maya Flemming of Crystal Lake, a freshman majoring in biochemistry
  • Kylie Rankin of Huntley, a freshman majoring in nursing