Local students finish Spring 2023 term with honors

The following local students have earned a spot on the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Elmhurst University. The Dean’s List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher out of a possible 4.00.
- Cassidy Amelio of McHenry
- Alexandra Avila of Cary
- Preston Bailey of Marengo
- Miranda Barrett of Algonquin
- Kaylee Bautista of Crystal Lake
- Sarah Bergman of Johnsburg
- Drake Bostler of Lake in the Hills
- Richard Botzoc of Marengo
- Taylor Calame of Lake in the Hills
- Brandon Cipolla of Crystal Lake
- Kenneth Cook of Algonquin
- Kylie Hankin of Cary
- Lissette Hernandez of McHenry
- Frank Hryniewicz of Algonquin
- Alexandra Kiriakopoulos of Lake in the Hills
- Julia Kostadinova of Algonquin
- Logan Leach of Cary
- Viviane Motta de Mello of Crystal Lake
- Matthew Nigro of Crystal Lake
- Matthew Noack of Crystal Lake
- Natalie Rajch of Spring Grove
- Matthew Roque of Crystal Lake
- Lilli Sisler of Crystal Lake
- Lauren Snelgrove of Marengo
- Grace Valentine of Algonquin
- Christian Vazquez of Huntley
- Emma Wasilk of Crystal Lake
- Carley White of Huntley
- Julia Zickus of McHenry
The following student has been named to the spring semester Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
- Benjamin Apostal of Cary
Illinois Wesleyan University has announced its spring 2023 Dean’s List, which includes a number of local students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester out of a possible 4.00.
- Ashley Nguyen of Algonquin, a senior majoring in nursing
- Alex Peterson of Algonquin, a senior majoring in nursing
- Dillon Cherwin of Huntley, a senior majoring in nursing
- Nathan Killough of Lake in the Hills, a junior majoring in physics
- Joe Hawkes of McHenry, a junior majoring in political science
- Joelle McMillan of Harvard, a sophomore majoring in environmental studies/physics
- Sam Kedzior of Cary, a freshman majoring in mathematics/secondary education
- Bella DeMonica of Huntley, a freshman majoring in neuroscience
- Luke Zunkel of McHenry, a freshman majoring in history/secondary education
- Maya Flemming of Crystal Lake, a freshman majoring in biochemistry
- Kylie Rankin of Huntley, a freshman majoring in nursing