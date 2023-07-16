Kids invited to join free Cops N Bobbers Fishing Derby on July 30

Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to join local law enforcement officers for the inaugural Cops N Bobbers Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 30, at Shamrock Hills Park, 6204 Hillside Road in Crystal Lake.

This event is organized in memory of Crystal Lake Park District police officer Gary Svejcar. This event is free to enter, but registration is required. Register online at crystallakeparks.org using program code 142306-01. Bring your own rod or borrow one from the park district.

Prize categories will include first fish, biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught.

For information, email John Longo at jlongo@crystallakeparks.org.