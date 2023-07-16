Huntley police release Independence Day enforcement numbers

The Huntley Police Department issued two seat belt citations during the recent Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

Additional citations issued include three for driving with expired license plates, two for speeding, one for operating an uninsured vehicle, one for improper passing of an emergency vehicle and one for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

Huntley police joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunken and drugged drivers off the roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including a media campaign titled “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.