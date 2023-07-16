‘Barbie’ film opening night at McHenry drive-in includes costume contest, meet-and-greet

It will be a Barbie world Friday as the new Barbie movie opens at the McHenry Outdoor Theater.

Costume contests, a dream house raffle and a Barbie meet-and-greet is planned for opening night, beginning when the gates open at 6:30 p.m. at the drive-in at Chapel Hill and Lincoln roads, east of McHenry in Lakemoor.

The night’s double feature includes “Barbie” first and the 1990s classic “Clueless” second.

The theme night is courtesy of The Bremer Team, Keller Williams Success Realty, which formed a partnership with theater owner Scott Dehn, including helping to fund the complete renovation of the concession stand.

Dehn said he expects a sea of pink in honor of the Margot Robbie/Ryan Gosling film.

“We’re encouraging everyone to dress up. My staff will be dressed up, and we’ll have a costume contest with more than $600 in prizes,” Dehn said.

A custom-built, fully renovated, professionally staged, 2½ story, 2,850-square-inch dream house will be raffled off, with proceeds benefiting Kids in Need of McHenry County. Raffle tickets are $5 each and are available at tinyurl.com/DreamHouseRaffle.

The doll house was donated by Elizabeth Pfeifer of The Glad Lamb. Kenny’s Floor Covering Inc. has donated carpet, Pfeifer is repainting the interior and exterior, and Meghann Carpenter of Dickson Design Studio will professionally stage it, Dawn Bremer said.

Her niece, Emma, “is the spitting image of the classic blond version of Barbie,” Bremer said.

The Palatine woman will don her Barbie best to greet members of the crowd between 7 and 9 p.m.

Weekend admission at the McHenry Outdoor Theater is $14 for adults or $8 for children ages 3 to 11, as well as for military personnel and older adults ages 60 and older. Children 2 and younger are admitted for free. Premier parking (front two rows) is $14 per vehicle. Find other information at goldenagecinemas.com.