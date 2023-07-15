Wonder Lake Water Ski Show Team takes first place at Central Regional

The Wonder Lake Water Ski Show Team took first place in the Central Regional Tournament on Sunday, July 9, in Warsaw, Indiana. The tournament hosted seven water ski teams from across the Central Region.

Wonder Lake will now advance to compete for the national title in August.

Teams are scored in many aspects of the show both on the water and behind the scenes. Box scores included:

Most valuable male skier: Scott DePorter, Wonder Lake

Best pickup boat crew: Wonder Lake

Best boat driving crew: Wonder Lake

Best sound crew: Wonder Lake

Best showmanship: Wonder Lake

Best overall production: Wonder Lake

The entire team will be working diligently to prepare for the national championship, which also will be hosted in Warsaw.

Free water ski shows are offered on most Friday nights throughout the summer at Wonder Center Beach in Wonder Lake. Coolers, picnics and chairs are welcome on the beach for a free family night out.