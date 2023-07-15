Crystal Lake musician attends summer music academy at Birch Creek

William Carr of Crystal Lake spent two weeks in Door County, Wisconsin, studying at the Birch Creek Music Performance Center this summer.

Carr, a student at Prairie Ridge High School, was among 20 musicians from across the country to attend the Percussion, Steel and Pan World Music session at the academy.

Birch Creek, which provides intensive, performance-based instruction to promising young musicians by immersing them in a professional mentoring environment, celebrated its 48th concert season in 2023. The academy supports a student-to-faculty ratio of about 2:1, according to a news release, which provides students with an abundance of personal attention from faculty.