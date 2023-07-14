Johnsburg bridge reopens Friday, officials say

The Johnsburg Road bridge over Dutch Creek in Johnsburg reopened Friday, local officials said.

McHenry County Division of Transportation spokesman Chris Grask said he received a call Friday morning letting him know the road had reopened to traffic.

The bridge initially closed June 12 to allow contractors to replace deteriorating bridge deck beams, and the original schedule expected construction to wrap up at the end of July.

In Johnsburg’s weekly email newsletter from July 7, officials noted that because of dry weather, “the project currently is ahead of schedule.”

The bridge opened to traffic about 10 days earlier than expected, Grask said.

With the improvements completed, “all delineators restricting travel over the bridge will be removed, and the full left turn lane will be restored,” according to the village newsletter.

“I cannot say enough about the professional communication, almost daily updates and the timely efficient manner that MCDOT, and their employees, did and went above and beyond to complete this project,” Johnsburg Village President Ed Hetterman said in an email to the Northwest Herald.