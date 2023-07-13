McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announces Independence Day enforcement results

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has announced it issued 168 citations during its recent Independence Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.

During the enforcement period, the sheriff’s office wrote 35 citations for seat belt violations and took the following actions:

Four arrests in connection with driving under the influence

Nine electronic communication citations

10 suspended registration citations

Six suspended/revoked license citations

Two no valid driver’s license citations

12 uninsured motorist citations

63 speeding citations

Two open container citations

26 other various traffic offense citations

The Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.