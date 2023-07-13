McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announces Independence Day enforcement results

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has announced it issued 168 citations during its recent Independence Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.
During the enforcement period, the sheriff’s office wrote 35 citations for seat belt violations and took the following actions:
- Four arrests in connection with driving under the influence
- Nine electronic communication citations
- 10 suspended registration citations
- Six suspended/revoked license citations
- Two no valid driver’s license citations
- 12 uninsured motorist citations
- 63 speeding citations
- Two open container citations
- 26 other various traffic offense citations
The Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.