5 things to do in McHenry County: Fiesta Days, Folk Festival and family-friendly events

1. Celebrate Fiesta Days: McHenry’s 75th annual Fiesta Days starts Thursday and continues for 11 days. Peterson Park hosts this weekend’s events including carnival rides, free yard games and live music.

A cask and barrel night featuring beer and bourbon tastings will be Thursday. Tickets cost $65. Live music will be featured all weekend, including performances by LP Vinyl, Classic Rock Experience and Fooz Fighters.

This Sunday will be a free admission day and feature a beach bash that will have activities for the whole family. Other events this weekend include a 5K run, a car show, fireworks and Taste of Fiesta Days food trucks.

For information and to buy tickets, visit mchenryfiestadays.com

2. Grab your dancing shoes: The 38th annual Woodstock Folk Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Woodstock Square. More than 10 musicians will perform blues, folk, roots and soul music during this one-day festival.

The lineup includes musicians from around the country, including Mark Dvorak, Nina Ricci, Dean Milano and Deidre McCalla. Musician Jack Williams will perform and be honored with this year’s lifetime achievement award.

Admission to the festival is free with a suggested donation of $30 for individuals and $40 for families.

In case of rain, the festival will take place at the Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock, at 225 W. Calhoun St. For details, visit woodstockfolkfestival.org.

3. Unplug from technology: Spend an evening without technology to celebrate Unplug Illinois Day. Unplug After Dark will be 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Acres in Crystal Lake.

Bring a flashlight to participate in the nighttime scavenger hunt. Scavenger hunt kits will be available at the nature center and the Rotary Building. Other activities include galaxy crafts, a campfire, music and nature center tours.

The event, at 431 N. Walkup Road, is free and suitable for all ages. For information, call 815-459-0680.

4. A Day with Thomas the Tank Engine: The Illinois Railway Museum in Union is hosting Day out with Thomas events Saturday and Sunday. Families can enjoy a 20-minute train ride on a Thomas the Tank Engine train, meet Sir Topham Hatt, and enjoy magic shows and musical performances by the Pied Piper of Percussion.

Train rides are scheduled every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online or on-site. The event will continue next weekend, too. For information visit irm.org.

5. Bargain hunt in downtown Crystal Lake: Merchants and businesses in downtown Crystal Lake will have tables set up outside on the sidewalk with special sales and deals.

The sidewalk sales are Thursday through Saturday on Williams and Brink streets. Some businesses will continue the sales Sunday. For details, visit downtowncl.org/events/sidewalk-sales.

Would you like your event included in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.