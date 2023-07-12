MCC to host community block party July 30 at Sew Hop’d in Huntley

Enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly entertainment, live music, food trucks and more at McHenry County College’s community block party from noon to 5 p.m. July 30 at Sew Hop’d Brewery in Huntley.

Kona Ice, Big E BBQ and Del Toro Taco food trucks will be on-site with food available to buy. The event will feature live music throughout the day by David’s House (noon), Cornelius and the Sled Dogs (1:45 p.m.) and headliner Renegade Wildflower (3:30 p.m.). There also will be a farm market stand hosted by MCC’s Center for Agrarian Learning and children’s activities provided by MCC’s Kids and College program.

All MCC alumni (anyone who has completed at least one three-credit course at MCC) will receive a gift. There also will be opportunities to donate to the Friends of MCC Foundation to support MCC’s Student Success Fund and related support services.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Registration is not required.

For information, visit mchenry.edu/blockparty.