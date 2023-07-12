District 300 Foundation to host annual golf outing fundraiser at Randall Oaks

The District 300 Foundation invites the public to attend its annual Golf Outing and Pig Roast fundraiser on Friday, July 21, at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. This year’s fundraiser will celebrate excellence in education.

This is the foundation’s only fundraiser that is open to the entire community. Experience the best public links have to offer with a day of golf or join in for dinner and a chance to win raffle prizes.

Several golf packages and prizes donated by community businesses will be available in the raffle. All donations and sponsorships will help fund local classrooms and district-wide educational grants, which offer students experiences and opportunities for enrichment.

To register for a day of golf or dinner only, visit d300foundation.org and go to the events page.