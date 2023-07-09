Woodstock Folk Festival celebrates 38 years on July 16

The 38th annual Woodstock Folk Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, on the historic Square in Woodstock.

This year’s festival will be co-hosted by WFMT folk DJ Marilyn Rea Beyer, WNUR folk DJ Sue Kessell and longtime festival MC Chuck VanderVennet. Main Stage performers will include Buffalo Rose, Jimmy Burns, Elexa Dawson, Mark Dvorak, Deidre McCalla, Dean Milano and Julianne Macarus, Nina Ricci and Jack Williams.

The festival will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to Jack Williams and its “Woody Award” to Delmark Records on its 70th anniversary. Blues artist Jimmy Burns will perform as part of the tribute to Delmark.

Mark Dvorak will open the event and lead the all-sing finale. The Open Mic Stage will include a performance and workshop with Culture, Arts & Music featuring the music of Harry Belafonte performed on steelpan. The Open Mic Stage will be co-hosted by Gloria Burchfield and Mark Lyons. Sign-up for the Open Mic begins at 12:05 p.m. In case of rain, the festival will move to Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock, 225 W. Calhoun St., corner of Tryon, two blocks southwest of the Square.

The suggested donation for the all-day Sunday festival is $30 per individual and $40 per family. There is no pre-registration.

The purpose of the event is to bring quality folk music – local, national and international – to northern Illinois.

For more information about this year’s festival and future events, go to woodstockfolkfestial.org.