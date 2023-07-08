McHenry Lions Club installs new officers

The McHenry Lions Club’s new officers were officially installed by past district governor Gene Smith on June 26.

Officers include Bill Winkel, Mary Winkel, Dale Kowalski, Gary Peterson, Carol Perschke, Pat Jackson, Ron Jackson, Butch Wygrzyn and Russell Wiedermann.

The McHenry Lions Club supports local food pantries, gives scholarships to local students and provides services to people who are visually and/or hearing impaired.

For more information, call club president Gary Peterson at 630-809-7633.