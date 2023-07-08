Estate of Edward Kattner donates $35,000 to MCC’s Fire Science Program

Edward “Ed” Kattner, a longtime active member of the community, retired as fire chief of the Spring Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

He followed in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps by becoming a member of the Burton-Richmond (later named Spring Grove) Volunteer Fire Department in 1968. He later served as chief from 1977 to 1993. He died Dec. 9, 2022, in Woodstock.

Feeling strongly about education, Kattner donated $35,000 to the Fire Science Program at McHenry County College, among other donations to fire education programs. This donation will be used to fund scholarships for people who go through the program.

Ed really epitomized what it means to give back to the local community.” — Chief Paul Klicker of the Spring Grove Fire Department

According to MCC’s website, the Fire Science Program aims to develop individuals in fire-suppression activities and skills to equip them in achieving their educational and career goals in part-time or full-time fire service employment.

Paul Klicker, chief of the Spring Grove fire department, said Kattner was devoted to education within the community.

“He always felt strongly about education,” Klicker said. “So he gave a donation to the college so there would be a scholarship fund.”

Klicker also emphasized Kattner’s significant contributions to the growth of the Spring Grove fire department.

“He was very instrumental in starting the rescue squad here and really just bringing Spring Grove up to what we currently have today,” Klicker said. “That means 24 hour, 365 days-a-year coverage for the community.”

Klicker further emphasized Kattner’s deep connection with the community and his commitment to fire service. Beginning as a firefighter/EMT, Kattner climbed through the ranks until he reached the position of chief.

By donating to fire education programs, Kattner’s legacy will provide young individuals with the same opportunities he had to build a successful career in fire service.

“Ed really epitomized what it means to give back to the local community,” Klicker said.