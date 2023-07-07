Union Heritage Fair this weekend at McHenry County Historical Society

The 36th annual Union Heritage Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday hosted at the McHenry County Historical Society, 622 Main St.

For 60 years, the McHenry County Historical Society has preserved a collection of educational and entertaining exhibits, fair officials said. Featuring historical artifacts dating back to the 1800s, the museum attracts thousands of visitors each year with a variety of events. This Sunday, it will again host the Union Heritage Fair.

This fair is family-friendly and has something for everybody. Highlights will include children’s activities, a vintage clothing and book sale, a vintage car show, a plant sale, a bake sale and baking contest.

For the 60th anniversary, the McHenry County Historical Society has put a unique twist on the bake sale and contest this year.

Janet Barron, McHenry County Historical Society outreach coordinator, emphasized the baking contest this year, relative to previous years, will have a lot more to do with heritage.

“We are here to tell your story, the story of your family, the story of your business and the story of your time in McHenry County,” Barron said. “We’ve refashioned the baking contest so that people can share those stories through their recipes.”

If interested in joining the contest, please submit a brief description of the importance of the recipe. A form is available on the society’s website at GotHistory.org.

Barron said a vintage book and clothing sale is happening because the museum is running out of space in the archives resulting from new donations. However, she said the money generated from the sale goes back to the society for museum improvements.

Based on attendance from previous years, the McHenry County Historical Society expects about 300 to 400 people to attend this year’s heritage fair. In addition, food vendors will be on-site for food and beverage purchases. Entry to the museum is free for the duration of the event.