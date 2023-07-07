MCC, U of I Extension master gardeners to host annual garden walk July 8

Join the University of Illinois Extension McHenry County master gardeners for Garden Walk 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, starting at the outdoor demonstration garden at McHenry County College, 8900 U.S. Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

Attendees of the annual event presented by the University of Illinois Extension and McHenry County College will experience some of the most unique and creative gardens across Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Harvard and McHenry. From colorful gardens studded with artwork to edible plots and more, all nine gardens on the tour are a must-see.

The demonstration garden at MCC, which is tended by extension master gardener volunteers, includes a vine garden, cool shadowy corners full of shade-loving plants, various theme gardens and extensive displays of perennials and annuals. The tour includes two demonstration gardens and seven residential gardens.

Attendees are invited to tour all gardens at their own pace. Master gardeners will be on-site at each garden to answer questions and offer educational materials.

Advanced ticket sales have ended, but tickets may be bought on the day of the event for $20 at the master gardener demonstration garden at MCC near parking lot C. Proceeds will help support the educational missions of MCC and the extension program.

The event will be held rain or shine. No pets are allowed.

For information about Garden Walk, visit mchenry.edu/gardenwalk, email conferencecenter@mchenry.edu or call 815-479-7570.