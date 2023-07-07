Crystal Lake girl raises $1K at lemonade stand to fight cancer she beat

This time last year, then 8-year-old Elizabeth “Libby” Tichy of Crystal Lake was recovering from a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and was undergoing chemotherapy.

On Saturday, cancer-free, she hosted Libby’s Lemonade Stand and raised more than $1,000 that will be donated toward Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a foundation that raises money to help fund childhood cancer research.

Their motto is “Fighting Childhood Cancer One Cup At A Time.”

Libby said Thursday it felt good to see all the people who came to support her on her journey, including officers from the Crystal Lake Police Department.

Her mother, Layla Tichy, said the community support especially from those she had never met “was really, really nice.”

“They don’t know us. They didn’t know Libby,” Layla said. “It was really kind and heartwarming, and it makes you feel good about your community when total strangers reach out to help.”

Layla said she was alerted that something was wrong with her then third-grade daughter on May 5, 2022. Libby came home from school and said her side hurt and she didn’t want to go to gymnastics practice.

This was not normal for Libby, Layla said.

Thinking maybe she was had appendicitis, they headed to the emergency room at Northwestern Hospital in Huntley. There they learned she had a ruptured tumor on her right ovary causing the pain. From there it was straight to Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and an emergency surgery.

Libby was diagnosed with Stage 3 germ cell cancer which develops in the ovaries of females and in the testicles for males.

After the surgery and about four months of chemotherapy, Libby was considered cancer free. She will continue having tests every six months for the next five years.

“Last summer was a big bummer because she was in chemo and hospitalized for much of the summer,” Layla said. “When she wasn’t, she still felt pretty awful most of the time. So this summer, we decided we needed to have two summers worth of fun.”

Elizabeth Casanova of Crystal Lake, whose 14-year-old son was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age 4, showed up to support the lemonade stand Saturday. Knowing the shock and fear of such a diagnosis, she said she wanted to support the Tichys.

“Childhood cancer can be very isolating and lonesome,” Casanova said. “When you see the members of the community and the police department who come out and support it ... [it is] really wonderful to see how many people cared.”

Casanova, whose son today is cancer-free, said more money needs to be raised to research cures and cancer treatments for children.

This was the first time the Tichy family hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for the foundation and said they plan on doing it again next year.

To donate to Libby’s stand, visit AlexsLemonade.org.