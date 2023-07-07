Cary’s water tower will get a makeover this month

The Cary water tower will get maintenance work done and an updated look painted on the outside starting in mid July.

Currently, the tower is white with “Cary” painted on in navy blue. The updated paint job will have the village of Cary logo and blue accent stripes.

The water tower will be emptied because of the painting and the maintenance planned on the inside of the 400,000-gallon tank.

Some neighboring residents may notice a difference in water pressure over the duration of the rehabilitation, village administrator Erik Morimoto said.

The pressure is expected to drop 5 to 15 psi in some areas, including west of Georgetown Drive to New Haven Drive and west of Cary Algonquin Road in Fox Trails.

A change in water pressure may be noticeable, but it will remain “well above” Illinois required pressure levels, Morimoto said.

Cary’s water pressure naturally ranges throughout the area, with the lowest being 38 psi in some areas to as high as 80 psi in others.

The repainting for the water tower, located at 3400 Three Oaks Road, was set to start in April of this year but was delayed because of a protected species of hawks nesting in the tower.

Now that the water tower is an empty nest, the repainting and maintenance work can begin. The project should wrap up in mid September because the project is expected to take about 60 days to complete, Morimoto said.

The project, completed by L.C. United Painting Co., will cost $588,250.