Woodstock again asks for residents to participate in survey, hoping for more responses

Woodstock officials are again asking residents for their input on living in the city to help better prioritize strategic planning, and are hoping the second time around to get more feedback.

Last year was the first time the city asked residents to respond to questions about how the city could improve services, but of the 25,630 residents, 1,758 responded.

“We were happy with the results last year as they were a good sample size,” Heather Arnold, the city’s marketing and communications director said. “Of course, we would like to increase our number of responses this year. All residents are encouraged to take the annual resident survey as this helps the city of Woodstock gather valuable data that allows us to understand priorities and influences our strategic plan.”

Among the results from last year, residents indicated road maintenance was among their top priorities, along with satisfaction with the city’s library.

Officials added or tweaked a few questions from last year. Some focusing on customer service and the processes of opening a business in Woodstock. They also ask if residents feel that the level of communication has improved within the last year.

The survey asks for input on the city’s parks and recreation offerings as well as Stage Left Cafe and the Woodstock Opera House.

Arnold said last year’s results provided “an excellent benchmark or marker.”

The information gathered showed city leaders where residents look to get their news and information, and how often, and ranked their thoughts on what the city’s focus and priorities should be and how often they use city facilities.

“We are constantly striving to learn what is working well, what we could improve upon and the direction the city should be focused on,” Arnold said. “It is vital to assess residents’ views, to know what is most important to them and how we can make this the best place to live all while attracting new people to our town.”

To take the survey, visit the city’s website, www.woodstockil.gov.