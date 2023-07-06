5 things to do in McHenry County: Festivals, fireworks and a motorcycle run

1. Lakefest in Island Lake: runs July 7 to 9. This annual festival features live music, food and drinks and a carnival at Water Tower Park.

The dates and time for the festival are:

• Friday, July 7 - 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Saturday, July 8 - noon to 11 p.m.

• Sunday, July 9 - noon to 5 p.m.

Admissionis free. Live music starts at 8 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. For unlimited rides at the carnival, you can buy a $25 wristband for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Festivalgoers must buy a $5 wristband and drink tickets to buy beer and wine.

2. A Day in the Park: is an eventful family day filled with activities for all ages, hosted by the Marengo Park District from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Indian Oaks Park, 825 Indian Oaks Trail. From a kids zone to a car show, a Day in the Park offers something for everyone, including a craft fair, dunk tank, food trucks, beer tent, music and fireworks to end the evening.

Make sure to stay comfortable by bringing lawn chairs and blankets. All activities except food and beverages are free. However, donations are encouraged to cover the expenses of the day.

3. The Rockin’ Rib Fest: is set for Thursday to Sunday at Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills. Rockin’ Rib Fest is a four-day festival that features live entertainment, a carnival and a variety of award-winning barbecue and rib vendors.

The dates and time for the festival are:

• Thursday and Friday, July 6 and July 7 - 4:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

• Saturday, July 8 - 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

• Sunday, July 9 - 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

There is a $5 admission fee to the festival. However, all active military and children 12 and younger are admitted free. You can buy a wristband for unlimited carnival rides for $30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and $40 on Saturday.

Parking is free and festivalgoers should follow the signs around Sunset Park to find the nearest designated parking lot.

4. The Fox River Grove fireworks show: will be held Saturday at Picnic Grove Park. The park opens at 6 p.m. for people to enjoy food, drinks and live music before the fireworks show begins. The Magic of Mark Presley show begins at 7 p.m.

Free shuttle buses will be available around town with a running schedule. Entry is free. There is no parking inside or near the park and no pets or carry-ins are allowed. Information regarding the shuttle bus schedule and more will be posted on the village’s website, www.foxrivergrove.org.

5. The Fourth Annual Veterans Path to Hope Motorcycle Run: will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The run will begin at Woodstock Harley Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive, at 10:30 a.m. You can register at Woodstock Harley Davidson starting at 9 a.m.

There will be a lunch stop at Whiskey Ranch in Delavan, Wisconsin, and an additional pit stop at Doyle’s Pub in Richmond. To cap off the day, there will be a party with live music at 3 p.m. hosted by Niko’s Red Mill Tavern, 1040 Lake Ave., in Woodstock.