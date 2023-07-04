Where to see Fourth of July fireworks, parades in McHenry County

A variety of celebrations and events are underway for the Fourth of July in McHenry County.

Here is what’s going on in McHenry County for Tuesday, July 4:

Woodstock Annual Fourth of July Firework Display: Woodstock’s annual fireworks show will be held at dusk Tuesday at Emricson Park, 900 W. South St. Walk-ins can enter through the South Street and Jackson Street entrances.

Admission is free, but donations will be collected to support the fireworks cost. Concessionaires will offer snacks and beverages for sale. Parking within the park will be available using the South Street entrance, with a $10 parking fee.

Spring Grove Fourth of July Celebration: Spring Grove’s Fourth of July Celebration will feature live music, food trucks and cold beverages. The parade will start at noon Tuesday on Main Street.

Food and beverages will be available during the parade. Following the parade, fireworks will be held at Thelen Park, 8400 Winn Road, starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Entry is free for both events.

Lakemoor Fourth of July Celebration: The village of Lakemoor’s parade will be start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Village Hall, 28581 IL-120 East, and ending at Morrison Park, 233 Rand Road.

A fireworks show will begin at dusk over the lake. Entry is free.

Island Lake Independence Day Parade: Island Lake’s annual Independence Day celebration will be begin 10 a.m. Tuesday. The parade will begin at Village Hall and roll through the Westridge subdivision, 3720 Greenleaf Ave.

In addition, a picnic will be held at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. Admission is free to enter. Enjoy hot dogs, crafts, games, water balloon toss and $5 pony rides until the event ends.