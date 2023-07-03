Groundbreaking scheduled for Food Shed Co-op in Woodstock

The McHenry County Food Cooperative, DBA Food Shed Co-op, has scheduled an official groundbreaking ceremony from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at 10806 Route 14 in Woodstock.

The ceremony will include comments from Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner, McHenry County College President Clint Gabbard and the vice president of the co-op’s board of directors, Scott Brix.

Food Shed Co-op invites its owners and members of the public to the launch.

With some of the co-op’s 1,700-plus founding owners having invested since 2014, groundbreaking for the store has been long anticipated, co-op members said.

The July event will be held in the open space of the neighboring business Woodstock Sterile Solutions, and parking will be available in that lot for attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony.

Food Shed Co-op is a community-owned and -controlled grocery store open to the public. It prioritizes local suppliers whenever possible. It will be a place for community members to gather, shop and nourish their families.

The co-op is committed to offering shoppers access to affordable, quality foods and teaching people about the foods they eat. The store will have a full breadth of departments, with produce being its signature category.

The mission is to offer only the best quality, sustainable, local and organic produce in the marketplace. When open, the store will be 9,000 square feet and offer about 5,000 items.

Learn more at www.foodshed.coop/become-an-owner.