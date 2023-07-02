Wonder Lake boaters brave the weather for the annual Venetian Night

The rain that rolled into Wonder Lake Saturday night came just as the parade started.

Of the 11 boats that started out circling Wonder Lake during its annual Venetian Night boat parade on Saturday night, three bowed out before 9:30 p.m., Local John Tollini said.

That is when the rain, that had stayed to the south most of the day, started really rolling in.

The number of decorated boats and pontoons created a good turnout for the night, sponsored each year by the Wonder Lake Yacht Club.

Tollini went on to invite anyone who wants to see the lake from the water side to come out from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday for free pontoon rides, sponsored by the yacht club and the Wonder Lake Marina. Volunteers pick up at the marina, 4019 E. Lake Shore Drive.

Kent and Tammy Steinger had their pontoon out on Wonder Lake before the rain; and the start of the official boat parade. They have received the award, a wooden trophy, in the past for their efforts. This year, Christmas in July was the theme.

“Why do it?” Tammy asked. “It is just fun.”

“It also helps people get to know Wonder Lake,” Kent Steinger added.

“That is the point of the pontoon rides, as well,” Tollini said. “It is good public relations. It is the yacht club giving back the community.”

A few years ago, he was able to give a wheelchair-bound resident who hadn’t been out on the lake in a pontoon in years ride around the lake. “You give back to your community,” he said.