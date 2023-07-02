Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Richmond

RICHMOND – A motorcyclist was found unresponsive at the scene of a two-vehicle crash by first responders at 6:15 p.m. on Friday along Route 12 in Richmond.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle near the intersection of Route 12 and Hunter Drive, according to the Richmond Township Fire Protection District.
When first responders arrived, paramedics used life-saving measures on the unresponsive motorcyclist, authorities said.
The Richmond Township Fire Protection District originally requested a MercyHealth emergency vehicle, also known as MD-1, and a medical helicopter, but canceled both after further inspection of the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was transported via ambulance to Northwestern McHenry Hospital with serious injuries. The patient was later transferred by a medical helicopter to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, authorities said.
The driver of the vehicle declined medical transportation, according to the news release.
The Richmond Police Department and the Spring Grove Police assisted with the crash response. Route 12 between Huntley Drive and Prospect Street was temporarily shut down.
The crash remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department.