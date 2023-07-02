Cary moves to ‘yellow condition’ for outdoor water usage

The village of Cary is in the “yellow condition” with regard to outdoor water usage.

In the “yellow condition,” residents are permitted to irrigate or sprinkle their lawns on an even/odd schedule from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Properties with even addresses are permitted to water on even calendar days. Properties with odd addresses are permitted to water on odd calendar days.

Hand-watering and normal household uses of water are unaffected by this condition.

This shift to the “yellow condition” is because of the severe drought condition in the area, as well as the upcoming water tower rehabilitation and painting project.

Beginning in mid-July, the water tower at Three Oaks Road and Georgetown Drive will be taken offline and emptied for about 60 days for painting, maintenance and other improvements.

Beginning in mid-July, when the tower is taken offline, some Cary residents in certain neighborhoods can expect to experience some minor differences in water pressure in the range of 5 to 15 PSI.

With these temporary changes, water pressure will remain well above the minimum operating pressures required by the state. Water pressures will be restored to typical levels after the 60-day period of the project, when the water system is returned to its typical operational parameters.