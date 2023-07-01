Saturday fireworks, parades in McHenry County

Here are Fourth of July holiday events happening in McHenry County for Saturday, July 1:

Lakeside Festival: Day three of one of the largest and longest-running summer festivals in McHenry County. Held in Crystal Lake, on the grounds of the historic Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park (401 Country Club Road), Lakeside Festival offers live music, food/drinks, a carnival and more.

The festival will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Hebron’s Annual Independence Day Parade: Hebron’s annual parade will start at 9 a.m. The parade will begin and end at Community Park (Moraine and Price roads).

Entry is free. A DJ and food/drinks for purchase will be available during the parade.

Celebrate Fox Lake: Celebrate Fox Lake at Lakefront Park (71 Nippersink Boulevard) will feature a parade starting at 11 a.m. at Grand Avenue. The parade will begin at Grant Community High School (285 E. Grand Ave.) and proceed down Grand Avenue into downtown Fox Lake.

From 5 to 10 p.m., Lakefront Park will offer live entertainment, activities and food/drinks. The highlight of the evening will be the fireworks show at dusk, launching off Nippersink Lake. Admission is free, but outside drinks, coolers and pets are not allowed during the celebration.

Wonder Lake Patriotic Celebration: Wonder Lake’s Patriotic Celebration includes events on Saturday and Sunday. Starting Saturday night, the town will host Venetian Night.

No need to sign up – just show up about 8:30 p.m. at Yacht Club Island in White Oaks Bay with your lighted boat.

Wild World of Animals: The Wild World of Animals tour will be at the Woodstock Opera House (121 W. Van Buren St.) from 3 to 5 p.m. Learn about and see a variety of different wild animals presented in a unique way.

This educational entertainment show has been featured on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the “Today Show” and “Good Morning America.” Tickets are $25 a person.

Woodstock Farmers Market: Find fresh, local, in-season food from your favorite farms and producers on the Woodstock Square (121 W. Van Buren St.) between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market: The Crystal Lake Farmers Market will be at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Depot Park (90 E. Woodstock St.).

There will be activities/crafts for the kids. The market also will host garden and outdoor art vendors to complement their traditional market vendors.

Crystal Lake Pickleball Festival: This year’s Pickleball Festival will be held at Crystal Lake’s Spoerl Pickleball Courts (7610 Pingree Road) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry is free.