McHenry County seeking applicants for Historic Preservation Commission

The McHenry County Board is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the McHenry County Historic Preservation Commission.

Four positions are available for appointment. One has a term that begins immediately upon appointment and expires Nov. 26, 2025. The other three begin Nov. 26 of this year and expire Nov. 26, 2028.

The seven-member board is responsible for identifying, protecting and preserving historically significant features in McHenry County. Its mission also includes promoting economic development through historic tourism, fostering interest and pride in McHenry County’s history and ensuring that development is harmonious with preserving history.

Interested persons have until Tuesday, July 18, to apply. They can do so through the county’s application portal for boards and commissions, which can be found here. People with an architecture or engineering background and have knowledge of historic preservation, and people with a demonstrated interest in history and pre-history, are encouraged to apply.

Visit the commission’s webpage at mchenrycountyil.gov/hpc to learn more about the commission.