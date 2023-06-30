Huntley Legion Post’s lottery jackpot hits over $170,000

The Huntley Legion Post 673′s Queen of Hearts jackpot has grown to more than $171,779.17.

This round has been continuing for more than a year and is the largest jackpot the location has had, Auxiliary President Suzan Hoehn said. The Queen of Hearts jackpot is drawn every Tuesday at 8:15 p.m.

Anyone can come into the legion club and purchase tickets for $1 each, seven days a week until 7:15 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Participants pick a number for their tickets. If your ticket is pulled out of the tumbler, you automatically win a percentage of what the legion made for the week in ticket sales, Hoehn said.

Hoehn said that all of the cards are sealed in envelopes. “Nobody at the legion or anywhere knows where that queen of hearts is,” Hoehn said.

An envelope with the same number as the chosen ticket containing a card from a standard deck is then opened. If it’s a queen of hearts, the whole jackpot is the winner’s. If it’s a face card, the winner gets $100. If it’s a joker, the winner gets $200. But, if the second joker is picked, then the board starts all over again with another deck of cards.

“And that’s why this round has been running for so long,” Hoehn said.

Tickets are dumped and start fresh every week for the running progressive jackpot.

The auxiliary pays for the federal taxes on the winning amount, so winners deduct 24% of their winnings to other taxes.

A portion of the ticket sales goes to fund veterans events and veteran organizations, including VetFest, student scholarships and food pantries.

The legion, located at 11712 Coral St., encompasses the local Sons of Legion and auxiliary in Huntley.

The next drawing will be this Tuesday, July 4.