Fourth of July roundup of events happening around McHenry County

Independence Day is almost here, and with it comes a variety of fun-filled celebrations in McHenry County. From parades to fireworks shows, these next few weeks promise to be eventful in McHenry County.

Here is what communities have planned during the holiday weekend, and over the coming weeks:

Lakeside Festival: Lakeside Festival in Crystal Lake is one of the largest and longest-running summer festivals in McHenry County. Held on the grounds of the historic Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park (401 Country Club Road), Lakeside Festival spans across four days that offer multiple bands, food/drinks, a carnival and much more.

The dates and times for the festival are as follows:

Thursday, June 29, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, June 30, noon to 11 p.m..

Saturday, July 1, noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 2, noon to 10 p.m.

There is a $10 entry fee for adults, $5 for seniors, free for children under 12 and active military.

Crystal Lake Annual Independence Day Celebration: On Sunday, July 2, following the Lakeside Festival, is Crystal Lake’s annual parade and fireworks show. At 1 p.m., the parade will begin and travel down Dole Avenue to Lakeside Festival.

The fireworks show will be held at Crystal Lake’s Main Beach. The beach will open at 9 a.m. with the fireworks beginning at dusk. There will be a $5 admission fee to get onto the beach.

Cary Summer Celebration: Start off the weekend at Cary’s annual Summer Celebration and fireworks on Friday at Lions Park in Cary. Enjoy live music, a variety of food trucks and a fireworks show at dusk.

This is a one-day event. There is no admission fee to enter. However, parking is $10 for pavement or $5 for grass.

Hebron’s Annual Independence Day Parade: Hebron’s annual parade will be held on Saturday, July 1, starting at 9 a.m. The parade will begin and end at Community Park (Moraine and Price roads).

Entry is free. A DJ and food and drinks for purchase will be available during the parade.

Celebrate Fox Lake: Celebrate Fox Lake takes place on Saturday, July 1, at Lakefront Park (71 Nippersink Blvd.) and includes a parade, live music, food and drinks and fireworks at dusk to cap off the night.

Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Grand Avenue. The parade starts at Grant Community High School (285 E. Grand Ave.) and makes its way down Grand Avenue into Downtown Fox Lake.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Lakefront Park will host live entertainment, activities and food and drinks. At 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be launched off Nippersink Lake. Admission is free to enter. No outside drinks, coolers or pets are allowed during the celebration.

Crystal Lake's holiday show at the Main Beach starts with a patriotic concert with the Crystal Lake Community Band and Voices in Harmony at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, followed by fireworks. (Mark Black)

Huntley Independence Day Fireworks show: Huntley’s annual fireworks show will be held at Deicke Park (11419 IL-47 South) on Tuesday, July 4. There is no admission fee and the fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m. Huntley encourages people to come early for festivities.

Island Lake Independence Day Parade: Island Lake’s annual Independence Day celebration will be on Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at Village Hall and roll through the Westridge subdivision (3720 Greenleaf Ave.).

In addition, a picnic will be held at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Village Hall (3720 Greenleaf Ave.). Admission is free to enter. Enjoy hot dogs, crafts, games, water balloon toss and $5 pony rides until the event ends.

Spring Grove Fourth of July Celebration: Spring Grove’s Fourth of July Celebration will offer live music, food trucks and cold beverages on July 3 and July 4. Monday’s event will be in Horse Fair Park (8105 Blivin St.). Parking is $15 per vehicle and opens at 3 p.m. Food trucks will be posted in Horse Fair Park beginning at 4 p.m.

Parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4, on Main Street starting at noon with food and beverages available during the parade. Fireworks will follow at Thelen Park (8400 Winn Roa), starting at 8:30 p.m. Entry is free.

Woodstock Annual Fourth of July Firework Display: Woodstock’s annual fireworks show will be at Emricson Park (900 W South St.) on Tuesday, July 4, starting at dusk. Walk-ins can enter through South Street and Jackson Street entrances.

Admission is free. However, donations will be collected to help cover the cost of the fireworks. Concessionaires will offer snacks and beverages for sale. Parking in the park will be available using the South Street entrance. There is a $10 fee to park.

Lakemoor Fourth of July Celebration: The Village of Lakemoor’s parade will be on Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. starting at Village Hall (28581 IL-120 East) and ending at Morrison Park (233 Rand Road). A fireworks show will begin at dusk over the lake. Entry is free.

Wonder Lake Patriotic Celebration: Wonder Lake’s Patriotic Celebration includes events on July 1 and 2. Starting on Saturday night, the town will host Venetian Night. No need to sign up, just show up around 8:30 p.m. at Yacht Club Island in White Oaks Bay with your lighted boat.

On Sunday, start off the day and enjoy live music and food trucks on Hancock at noon. Starting at 1 p.m., the annual Fourth of July parade will begin and end at 2 p.m. Following the parade, the water ski show will begin at Wonder Center Beach at 4:30 p.m. To cap off the night, the annual fireworks show will start at 8:30 p.m. Entry is free.

On Tuesday, July 4, Wonder Lake will offer free pontoon boat rides to enjoy a guided tour of Wonder Lake from the water. Boats will launch from Wonder Lake Marina (4019 E Lakeshore Drive).

Island Lake Fest: Lakefest will host live music, food/drinks and carnival rides at Water Tower Park from July 7 to July 9.

The dates and time for the festival are as follows:

Friday, July 7: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 8: noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 9: noon to 5 p.m.

For unlimited rides at the carnival, you can purchase a $25 wristband for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For beer and wine, you must purchase a $5 wristband and drink tickets to buy. Live music will be performed on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.

Johnsburg Fireworks Show: Johnsburg will host a fireworks show over the bay at Oak Park Lounge (801 Oak Grove Road) on Saturday, July 8, at 8:30 p.m. Live music and food/drinks will be offered before the show begins. Entry is free.

Fox River Grove annual fireworks show: Fox River Grove’s annual fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 8, at Picnic Grove Park. The park opens up at 5:30 p.m. for people to enjoy food, drinks and music. The Magic of Mark Presley show begins at 7 p.m.

Shuttle buses will be available all around town with a running schedule. There is no admission fee to enter. No parking inside or near the park and no carry-ins.

McHenry Fiesta Days: McHenry Fiesta Days is a festival McHenry hosts at Peterson Park (4300 Peterson Park Road) annually and spans multiple events over two weekends. The first weekend starts with the annual Cask and Barrel Night on Thursday, July 13, followed by Music Fest weekend from July 14 to 16.

Cask and Barrel Night will offer live entertainment and alcohol from multiple distilleries and local breweries. Music Fest weekend includes live music, a carnival, food/drinks and different in-park entertainment. Admission prices vary for each event. Sunday is free entry, which includes a car show, beach bash and fireworks at dusk.

The second weekend (July 20 to 23) of events are in Veterans Memorial Park (1400 N. Court St.) and downtown McHenry. They include a live concert in the park, the Art and Street Fair, Art in the Park with the annual parade on Sunday.