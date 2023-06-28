Crystal Lake Navy veteran finds housing and employment through a local nonprofit

U.S. Navy veteran Michael Orre experienced a growth in his brain in fall 2022 that affected his balance and prompted other health problems, which made it difficult for him to keep his job.

He started sleeping on a friend’s floor before camping outside for about two weeks. Just when it started to get unbearably cold, he heard about how Veterans Path to Hope could help him get shelter.

Veterans Path to Hope is a nonprofit organization in Crystal Lake that provides support to veterans and families of veterans with housing and employment assistance.

Located at 805 S. McHenry Ave., it is the only veteran nonprofit in the area, said Laura Franz, Veterans Path to Hope executive director.

“We have a fund for emergency hotel stays,” Franz said. “[Orre] called and we scooped him and got him into a hotel and out of the terrible weather.”

The organization serves veterans from Kenosha to Rockford and has satellite offices in Rockford and Woodstock.

“We try our best to meet our veterans where they are,” Franz said.

Orre’s journey with Veterans Path to Hope didn’t end at the emergency hotel stay. He was connected with a counselor and a case manager to get him on a path to permanent housing and employment.

He then moved to a transitional housing space called New Horizons in Hebron, where Veterans Path to Hope first opened in 1996. From there, he became employed at the nonprofit as its front desk receptionist and assistant.

“All receptionists are vets so when someone calls, they understand each other immediately and it’s so powerful,” Franz said.

With the help of case managers and rental assistance programs, Orre got the keys to his own apartment in May.

“How did I find it? It found me. It actually did,” Orre said.

Getting veterans from homelessness to employment is the most challenging service, Franz said. The process usually takes years for veterans to feel stable. It can also be hard to find veterans in need, especially if they don’t reach out.

“When you’re in the service, you are so trained toward self-sufficiency,” Franz said. “It makes it really hard for a lot of vets to ask for help.”

One of the organization’s programs called the Veteran Community Action Team supplies food, household items and furniture so veterans can focus on employment.

The food pantry at the Crystal Lake office looks like a mini grocery store. The hardest items to keep stocked are proteins and meat, Franz said.

There are lockers filled with toothpaste, soap and shampoo. Franz wants veterans to feel welcomed to come in and take what they need, so they can use their money for other things.

The organization does not receive many grants, so the team relies on donations while fundraising year-round to support the programs.

One major way Veterans Path to Hope funds its programs is by selling donated furniture. The weekend-long parking lot sale happened in June and raised almost $2,500, Franz said.

Franz hopes to get a storage warehouse to hold more furniture to sell or donate to veterans in need.

“It’s actually cool working the front, and you see people come in with the donations,” Orre said.

Orre said he is always ready when he answers the phone, because it could be a call for another couch donation or to save someone’s life.

It can be difficult for veterans to come but once they visit, there is an immediate understanding and bond, Franz said.

“That camaraderie and teasing, it’s magic when you see it,” Franz said.