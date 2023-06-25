Reps. Weber, Sosnowski to visit Richmond Café on June 28

McHenry County residents are invited to meet state Reps. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, and Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Richmond Café, 10321 N. Main St., where the legislators will be hosting coffee and conversation with constituents.

The event is free and open to the public. Weber and Sosnowski will provide a brief recap of the recently concluded spring legislative session and answer questions from residents about state issues afffecting McHenry County families.

Weber serves the 64th Congressional District, which includes part of Richmond and the neighboring communities of Spring Grove, Wonder Lake, Johnsburg and McHenry. He can be reached at repweber.com or 847-629-5439.

Sosnowski serves the 69th Congressional District, which includes part of Richmond and other McHenry County communities including Hebron, Harvard, Marengo, Union, Huntley, Lakewood and a portion of Woodstock. He can be reached at joesosnowski.org or 815-547-3436.