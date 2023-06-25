Mercyhealth to host hiring event June 28 in Crystal Lake

Mercyhealth will hold a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 28, at the Holiday Inn at 800 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake for its newest hospital, Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake. The hospital is schedule to open in late July.

Full- and part-time positions are available for a variety of roles, including:

Emergency department nurses

Environmental services staff

Food and nutrition services staff

ICU nurses

Lab techs

Medical/surgical nurses

Nuclear medicine techs

Occupational therapists

Oncology nurses

Patient-access staff

Pharmacy techs

Physical therapy assistants

Registration staff

Respiratory therapists

Security staff

Shift coordinators

Sleep techs

Speech pathologists

Surgical/OR techs

A variety of shifts are available. Visit mercyhealthsystem.org/crystal-lake for information.