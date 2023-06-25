Mercyhealth to host hiring event June 28 in Crystal Lake

Mercyhealth will hold a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 28, at the Holiday Inn at 800 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake for its newest hospital, Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake. The hospital is schedule to open in late July.
Full- and part-time positions are available for a variety of roles, including:
- Emergency department nurses
- Environmental services staff
- Food and nutrition services staff
- ICU nurses
- Lab techs
- Medical/surgical nurses
- Nuclear medicine techs
- Occupational therapists
- Oncology nurses
- Patient-access staff
- Pharmacy techs
- Physical therapy assistants
- Registration staff
- Respiratory therapists
- Security staff
- Shift coordinators
- Sleep techs
- Speech pathologists
- Surgical/OR techs
A variety of shifts are available. Visit mercyhealthsystem.org/crystal-lake for information.