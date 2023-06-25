June 25, 2023
Mercyhealth to host hiring event June 28 in Crystal Lake

By Shaw Local News Network
The front entrance of the new Mercyhealth hospital in Crystal Lake on Friday, April 21, 2023, as construction continues on the new hospital. The hospital is ramping up hiring as it gets set to open in this summer.

Mercyhealth will hold a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 28, at the Holiday Inn at 800 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake for its newest hospital, Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake. The hospital is schedule to open in late July.

Full- and part-time positions are available for a variety of roles, including:

  • Emergency department nurses
  • Environmental services staff
  • Food and nutrition services staff
  • ICU nurses
  • Lab techs
  • Medical/surgical nurses
  • Nuclear medicine techs
  • Occupational therapists
  • Oncology nurses
  • Patient-access staff
  • Pharmacy techs
  • Physical therapy assistants
  • Registration staff
  • Respiratory therapists
  • Security staff
  • Shift coordinators
  • Sleep techs
  • Speech pathologists
  • Surgical/OR techs

A variety of shifts are available. Visit mercyhealthsystem.org/crystal-lake for information.