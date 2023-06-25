Friends of the Fox River seeking participants for It’s Our Fox River Day

Friends of the Fox River is seeking individuals, organizations and businesses to sign up for the upcoming It’s Our Fox River Day event to be held Sept. 16.

The group is seeking municipalities, organizations and and individuals to host events and join the festivities. The annual event is a public demonstration of the importance of a healthy river. Hosts can be organizations or individuals interested in organizing events such as shoreline cleanups, paddling trips, restoration activities and educational exhibits.

Contact the It’s Our Fox River Day planning team at IOFRD@FOTFR.org for assistance in planning your event. To sign up as a host or to learn more about the event, visit FOTFR.org.