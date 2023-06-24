MCDH reminds residents to fight the bite during mosquito season

The McHenry County Department of Health reminds residents to take protective action to reduce mosquito bites during outdoor activities.

The Culex mosquito, most active at dawn and dusk, is the primary carrier of West Nile virus transmission in Illinois.

Most people exposed to West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. About 20% of people may develop mild symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting or skin rash. Severe symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

Severe symptoms can last for several weeks and sometimes result in hospitalization, permanent neurological effects or death. Individuals age 60 or older, or who have serious underlying health conditions, are at a higher risk for developing severe symptoms.

There is no vaccine available for West Nile virus.

Culex mosquitoes typically breed in stagnant water in artificial containers such as abandoned swimming pools, bird baths, buckets, clogged gutters and rimless tires. The first and best defense against mosquito-borne illness is to eliminate potential breeding sites on your property by emptying or treating swimming pools, emptying and replenishing bird bath water weekly, removing junk and litter and preventing stagnant water from collecting in artificial containers.

When outdoors, wear protective clothing such as light-colored long-sleeved shirts, socks and pants. Limit outdoor activities during the evening and early morning, when Culex mosquitoes are most active. Use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents, and apply repellents per label directions.

Repellents containing 20% or more DEET (less for children) are effective.

Repellents including oil of lemon eucalyptus or Picaridin may be used as an alternative to DEET.

Consult with a doctor before using any repellent on infants.

Throughout the mosquito season, McHenry County Department of Health staff conducts countywide West Nile virus surveillance. Mosquito batch collections and testing are conducted weekly. To date, there have been no WNV-positive mosquito batches and no confirmed human cases in McHenry County. In addition, the health department tests a limited number of dead birds for West Nile virus.

Call the Division of Environmental Health at 815-334-4585 if you find a dead blue jay, crow, robin or other perching bird. Bird specimens must be in good condition in order to be tested (no signs of insects or obvious injury or decay). Avoid bare-hand contact when handling any dead animal, although there is no evidence WNV infection is transferred this way.

For information on mosquitoes and West Nile virus, visit mcdh.info or call 815-334-4585.