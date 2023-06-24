Huntley police begins Independence Day safety campaign

The Huntley Police Department has initiated a campaign of stepped-up Independence Day traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers, according to a recent news release. The safety campaign will run through the early-morning hours of July 5 and encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

The department will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

The following tips are recommended to help ensure a safe and happy holiday:

Designate a sober driver and give them your keys before you go out

Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence

If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing app, or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely

Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s not only the law, but also your best defense against an impaired driver

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” programs are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The enforcement period runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that “It’s Not a Game” to drive impaired.