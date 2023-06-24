Crystal Lake Masonic Lodge awards four educational scholarships

Crystal Lake’s Masonic Lodge, Nunda Lodge 169, awarded educational scholarships on June 13 to Monique Addison of Alden-Hebron High School, Jacquelyn Anderson of Prairie Ridge High School, Vanna Kampmann of Parker High School; Mason Page of Burlington Central High School.

All four received $1000 to assist them with their vocational, university or college fees. Each recipient also recieved a gift basket courtesy of Raising Cane’s restaurant in Crystal Lake.

The Annual Masonic Scholarships are awarded to students who are active in their school/community and submit an essay outlining their views on faith, hope and charity, which are the three core tenets of freemasonry.