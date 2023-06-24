June 24, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Crystal Lake Masonic Lodge awards four educational scholarships

By Shaw Local News Network
Crystal Lake’s Masonic Lodge, Nunda Lodge 169, awarded educational scholarships on June 13, 2023 to Monique Addison of Alden-Hebron High School, Jacquelyn Anderson of Prairie Ridge High School, Vanna Kampmann of Parker High School; Mason Page of Burlington Central High School.

Crystal Lake’s Masonic Lodge, Nunda Lodge 169, awarded educational scholarships on June 13, 2023 to Monique Addison of Alden-Hebron High School, Jacquelyn Anderson of Prairie Ridge High School, Vanna Kampmann of Parker High School; Mason Page of Burlington Central High School. (Photo provided by Nunda Masonic Lodge 169)

Crystal Lake’s Masonic Lodge, Nunda Lodge 169, awarded educational scholarships on June 13 to Monique Addison of Alden-Hebron High School, Jacquelyn Anderson of Prairie Ridge High School, Vanna Kampmann of Parker High School; Mason Page of Burlington Central High School.

All four received $1000 to assist them with their vocational, university or college fees. Each recipient also recieved a gift basket courtesy of Raising Cane’s restaurant in Crystal Lake.

The Annual Masonic Scholarships are awarded to students who are active in their school/community and submit an essay outlining their views on faith, hope and charity, which are the three core tenets of freemasonry.