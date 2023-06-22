5 things to do in McHenry County: bike, hike and enjoy local food trucks

1. Bicycle around McHenry County: The third annual Pedalpalooza will be this Saturday and Sunday. It meanders through the bike trails of Crystal Lake, Richmond, Algonquin, Woodstock, McHenry and more.

Tickets are $35 and include a T-shirt and access to discounts and raffle prizes at more than 60 participating local businesses along the trail. Pedalpalooza stops include Cafe Olympia, Read Between the Lynes and Crystal Lake Brewery.

This fundraising event supports Family Health Partnership Clinic in providing health care to people who are uninsured. Riders are able to create their own routes since there is no official start or finish line. Visit pedalpalooza4fhpc.org for information and to buy tickets.

2. Enjoy a five-day festival: Woodstock is hosting a five-day summer festival Wednesday through Sunday at the Historic Woodstock Square and Emricson Park.

Live music, vendors, movies in the park and food trucks will be at both locations throughout the weekend. Woodstock’s farmer’s market, the Woodstock Amazing Race and a Sip n Shop event also are rolled into the festival’s itinerary. More details can be found at woodstockilchamber.com/summer-in-the-parks.

3. Explore the beauty of pollinators: Celebrate McHenry County’s Pollinator Week by visiting gardens and meadows from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Pollinator Talk and Trek is a free and family-friendly event that covers three locations. There will be activities, giveaways, guided hikes and tours. Attendees who dress up as their favorite pollinator will receive a prize.

Visit the pollinator garden at Petersen Park in McHenry, look at butterflies at Boloria Meadows Nature Preserve in Bull Valley and take in the view at the Boone Creek Conservation Area in Bull Valley. Call 815-687-0350 for information.

4. Summer street festival in McHenry: Taste of McHenry is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on West Main Street. There will be eight local food trucks, vendors, a balloon artist and live entertainment.

A performance by MarRay Dance Studio, three bands and a magic show are listed as the entertainment. Proceeds from the event will support the Alexander Leigh Center for Autism. The event is free admission. Call 779-704-2137 for details.

5. Shop at a local art market: Art in the Square will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Woodstock Square. Local artists will be selling their work from sculptures to functional work and everything in between while music plays in the streets.

Visit this new event sponsored by the Clayworkers’ Guild of Illinois that will continue until September. Other dates include July 23, Aug. 13 and Sept. 3. Visit realwoodstock.com/events/sunday-art-in-the-square for information.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.